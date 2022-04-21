Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Shaw
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel & Cremation
Send Flowers
CENTRAL CITY - Terry Dee Shaw, 76, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Terry was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Trona, Calif., to William and Jenny (Andrews) Shaw.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Biggs officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel & Cremation
601 Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Apr
26
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel & Cremation
601 Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.