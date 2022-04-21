CENTRAL CITY - Terry Dee Shaw, 76, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Terry was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Trona, Calif., to William and Jenny (Andrews) Shaw.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Biggs officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 21, 2022.