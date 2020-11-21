Theodore L. "Ted" Hansen, 79, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, followed by graveside services at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Ted was born June 28, 1941, at Norfolk to Elmer T. and Luetta K. (Kierstead) Hansen. When Ted was 3 years old, his father, Elmer, died in the Battle of the Bulge while serving in WWII. His mother later married Clarence Wessel.
Ted grew up and received his education in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk High School. He later continued his education at Milford Technical College, learning the heating and air conditioning trade.
Ted married LaVonne (Ellis) Fletcher in July of 1981. They made their home in Grand Island.
Ted worked many years as an HVAC technician for Midwest Heating and Air until he was injured in a work accident that left him disabled.
Ted enjoyed Nebraska football, NASCAR and building furniture, and was a big radio-controlled airplane enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, LaVonne Hansen of Grand Island; son, Scott Hansen of Omaha; daughter, Rhonda Hansen Hartford of Norfolk; stepsons and spouses, Kelly and Sheri Fletcher of Merritt Island, Fla., Kevin and Karen Fletcher of McKinney, Texas, and Kirk Fletcher of Fairbury; stepdaughter, Karla (Shoen) Parsley of Orlando, Ky.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; two half brothers, Clarence "Butch" Wessel, Jr. of Melbourne, Fla., and Lauren (Val) Wessel of Randolph; sister-in-law, Susan Hansen of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Hansen.
Ted's family would like to thank the staff of Country House and Tabitha Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to him.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society or Voice for Companion Animals.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.