ST. PAUL - Theodore "Ted" B. Sazama, 100, of St. Paul passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul. Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your parents and grandparents. I remember all the card parties that district 15 parents had together . The big lunches following the cards. Those were the days when neighbors actually got together and had a good time. Your mom and dad were such hard workers, but were lucky enough to enjoy themselves as they aged. May they rest in peace.
Jim and Elaine Paulsen Powell
Jim and Elaine Powell
March 13, 2021
Enjoyed the visit with Ted and his son Jon while we had business in St. Paul.