PALMER - Theresa M. (Jerabek) Bader, 61, of Palmer died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. A private family burial will be held later in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Cremation will take place following the visitation. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will appear next week.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 6, 2021.