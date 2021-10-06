Menu
Theresa Bader
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
PALMER - Theresa M. (Jerabek) Bader, 61, of Palmer died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. A private family burial will be held later in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Cremation will take place following the visitation. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will appear next week.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Service
2:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Palmer, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
I'm so sorry I can't even find the words to express my sadness. I guess God needs special people in heaven to keep him company. She will be missed we have lost an angel on earth to the angels in heaven. God be with you
Janet Greenwalt
October 6, 2021
