PALMER - Theresa M. (Jerabek) Bader, 61, of Palmer died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Cremation will take place following the visitation.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. The Revs. Craig Niemeier and John Doolittle will officiate. A private family burial will be held later at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Theresa was born March 24, 1960, at Loup City, the daughter of Aaron J. and JoAnn M. (Runge) Jerabek. She grew up on the family farm west of Farwell with her five sisters and one brother. She attended St. Anthony's Parochial School, Farwell Public School and was a 1978 graduate of St. Paul High School.
Over the years, Theresa worked at Abel's Nursing Home, Howard County Communications Center, St. Paul Police Department and Dr. Maurice D. Mathews Medical Clinic for a number of years.
She was united in marriage to Steven D. Bader on Nov. 28, 1998, at Palmer. The couple lived, farmed and ranched in the Palmer area their entire married life.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer.
Theresa enjoyed fishing and traveling with Steve. She loved her dog, chickens, guineas, turkeys, baby calves and horse, etc. … Her family would often refer to her as "Saint Francis of Assisi" because of her love for all animals.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Bader of Palmer; stepson and daughter-in-law, Greg and Nikole Bader of Palmer; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Josh Crenshaw of Phoenix, Ariz.; a granddaughter, Remi Bader, with another granddaughter on the way; mother, JoAnn Jerabek of Farwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lori and Tim Fredrick of Palmer, Connie Jo and Frank Beck of St. Paul, Bryan Stanczyk of Ashton and Michele and Doug Oeltjen of St. Paul; brother, Nick Jerabek and Jackie Ziegler of Farwell; mother-in-law, Katherine Bader of St. Paul; brothers-in-law, Roger Bader of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Gary Berner and his wife, Shirley, of Kansas City, Kan.; her beloved dog, Perky; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Jerabek; sisters, Joani Stanczyk and Brenda Jerabek; father-in-law, Donald Bader; sister-in-law, Nancy Berner; and nephews, Jonathan Jerabek and Dan Bader.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Theresa's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 7, 2021.