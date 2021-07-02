SIDNEY - Thetta Jo (Mathewson) Rother, 71, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Sidney Regional Medical Center after a short battle with cancer, her faith and sense of humor intact.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Following inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, a lunch will be served at the church. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to sign Thetta's register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Sidney for the Grace Gardens Preschool playground project or to the donor's choice.
You may view Thetta's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC, is in charge of Thetta's care and funeral arrangements.
Thetta, the first child of Rodney and Arlene (Geu) Mathewson, was born July 5, 1949, in Sidney. She attended Sidney Schools until third grade, when the Herdon School District consolidated with Potter. After graduating from Potter in 1967, Thetta attended Kearney State Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education and later her master's degree in education.
Thetta started her teaching career at Wolbach, then moved to Grand Island, where she retired in 2013 after 41 years of teaching, making many lifelong friends along the way. She split her time between Sidney and Grand Island for a while but ended up in Sidney, where she took care of her parents for 5-1/2 years, and where the patience she had for teaching young children was once again lovingly applied.
Thetta was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, serving on most committees and as an officer; was the chief organizer of the 5:03 Club, a collection of friends; and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. A talented musician, Thetta sang in church choir and was the summertime organist at Potter Methodist Church for many years. She was also a talented seamstress and made many gifts for friends and family. She loved giving gifts and made it her quest to find just the right gift for everyone on every occasion.
Thetta shared many stories of her students and her dear friends at school. She also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Always the teacher, she helped them learn piano, sewing, ping pong and many other practical skills. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, Sudoku and genealogy. She was known for her infectious ready laugh and sense of humor.
Thetta was steadfast and consistent about connecting with friends and family. She was a caring daughter, fun sister and loving aunt who will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by a sister, Loretta Flohr; a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Gina Mathewson; two nephews and their wives, Justin and Lindra Flohr and Ben and Carly Mathewson; two nieces, Kristin Davis and Shelby Mathewson; Beau's wife, Kahla Mathewson; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Luke Mathewson, Leyla Bermudez, Isla Mathewson, Henry Mathewson and Miles Mathewson.
Thetta was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Arlene Mathewson; and a nephew, Beau Mathewson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 2, 2021.