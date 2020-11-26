CENTRAL CITY - Thomas Andrew Newman, 82, of Central City died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home.
The family has chosen to have a private family celebration of life service at a later time.
Tom was born on Oct. 25, 1938, in Townsend, Tenn., and was adopted at 12 years old by Archie and Mary Newman and raised on a farm in Mount Orab, Ohio. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and spent his six years of service aboard the USS Porterfield.
He married Corinne Burke on June 27, 1959, at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in San Diego. The couple lived in various places before settling in Central City in 1983, when they opened Waffles and More restaurant.
Tom enjoyed going to the College World Series with his three sons every year where he got the opportunity to play more golf.
Tom is survived by his wife, Corinne; three sons, Tim, of Tecumseh, Jeff of Phoenix, Ariz., and Matt of Seattle, Wash., and their spouses; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.