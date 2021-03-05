Thomas James Capsar, 76, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with the Rev. Joe Kadaprayil officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at the Platt Duetsche. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.
Tom's family...Les and I were sorry to hear about Tom passing. Know that our prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Knowing Tom I bet he is already on his first game of golf in heaven! Maybe sitting at the 19th hole until he goes back out on the link for his next game! Prayers!
Betty and Les Cornish
March 6, 2021
We are sending condolences to the family. Always enjoyed your Father.
Appreciated his support for the "Vikings". Some fans came to games just to watch him keep score.