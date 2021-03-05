Thomas James Capsar, 76, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with the Rev. Joe Kadaprayil officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at the Platt Duetsche.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.