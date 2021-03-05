Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas James Capsar
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Thomas James Capsar, 76, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with the Rev. Joe Kadaprayil officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at the Platt Duetsche.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Tom's family...Les and I were sorry to hear about Tom passing. Know that our prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Knowing Tom I bet he is already on his first game of golf in heaven! Maybe sitting at the 19th hole until he goes back out on the link for his next game! Prayers!
Betty and Les Cornish
March 6, 2021
We are sending condolences to the family. Always enjoyed your Father. Appreciated his support for the "Vikings". Some fans came to games just to watch him keep score.
Mike Zulkoski
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results