COVINA, Calif. - Thomas Charles Sinner, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 73 in Covina, Calif.

Tom was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Grand Island. He was one of eight children born to Howard and Bessie Sinner. He graduated from Wood River High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. After serving in the military, he chose to travel and worked in Antarctica as a carpenter, supporting scientific researchers. He returned to settle down in southern California and had an only son, Adam Sinner, from a prior marriage. He spent the majority of his career as a carpenter, building hundreds of homes and hotels throughout the southern California area. He loved construction projects, classic cars, animals, gardening, Cornhusker football and spending time with his family.

On Aug. 10, 2020, he married his loving wife, Lupe Sinner, with whom he spent the rest of his life in Covina.

He is survived by his wife, Lupe Sinner; his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Mayte Sinner; his grandsons, Christian and Noah Sinner; his sister, Anna Dice; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Howard Sinner; his mother, Bessie Sinner; his brothers, George, Delmer, Darrel, Marvin and Jim; and his sister, Janice Schwieger.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., in Riverside, Calif. Repast to follow at the home of Adam Sinner.

Flowers may be sent to 21753 Calle Prima, Moreno Valley, CA 92557.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.