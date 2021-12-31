Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Fulton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Thomas Albert Fulton, 84, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor CL Wimer and Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Tom's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. Burial of ashes will be at the Aurora Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 42.
There will be a gathering of family and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Tom was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Red Cloud, the son of William and Dorette (Crow) Fulton. He graduated from Guide Rock High School class of 1956. His high school baseball team won state his senior year. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1963.
On Oct. 6, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Griess in Aurora. This union was blessed with daughters, Charlene, Renee, Teresa and Amy. They purchased the family farm near Boelus in 1967. In 1975, the family moved to Gibbon where Tom continued his employment with Gibbon Packing. He retired from Gibbon Packing after 36 years of service.
Tom served on the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue for 19 years with many of those as captain. His enjoyments included Husker football, baseball, attending all his grandchildren's activities, old country music, camping, working on the family farm and spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughters, Charlene (Todd) Dewitt of Boelus, Renee (Chika) Arungwa of Omaha, Teresa (Mike) Dunning of Grand Island and Amy Fulton (Perry Fritz) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Bryceson Dewitt, Dylan Dewitt, Gerard Dunning and Ava Dunning; and special family, Rod (Mary) Griess and their children, Ryan and Andy; sisters, Margy Trambly and Beverly McDowell; and sisters-in-law, Pat Fulton of Hastings and Marlys Fulton of Cairo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Buren Fulton and Byron Fulton.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Jan
6
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We hold you all safe in our hearts at this time of sadness.
Joann & Jon Davis
Family
January 7, 2022
Our condolences to Tom's family. He was a treasure to work with. Tom work the farm for several years. We missed him when he retired, very fond of him.
David & Micki Kenyon
January 6, 2022
What wonderful, crazy times we had on Freedom Dr.!!! Tom's smile inspired everyone to share love and laughter...what wonderful gifts he shared with everyone his life touched. We share tears as we reminisce, each story leading to another and another. Treasure the joyous and the grieving tears; both are needed. Tears create stepping stones; each stone helping to ease your grief. As the special memories fill your heart providing fuel to keep stepping forward on your path. Remember to smile and stop to smell the roses along the way. Thanks Tom for all the smiles!!! Luvu
Jim, Deb, Megan and Chloe Lemburg
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Bryan Trimble & Flatwater Bank staff
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results