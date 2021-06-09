KEARNEY - Thomas Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Pastor Melody Adams officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity
Tom was born on Nov. 16, 1946, to William O. and Mildred Kelly Hardekopf. He grew up playing baseball and after graduation at Grand Island Senior High in 1965, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and reported to Tampa, Fla., for spring training. His baseball career was short lived and he returned to Grand Island and married Cynthia Dokken in 1966. They moved to Kearney, where he worked for Meadow Gold dairy as a wholesale route driver and later owned TLH Construction, building homes and remodeling; tile work was his specialty.
He was a Senior League baseball coach for the Firemen, and later co-coached the Eagles in Little League. He worked with Habitat for Humanity
for many years, developing many friendships. He formerly played tennis and loved golf. He liked to target shoot and slingshot with his grandsons, and watching robotics, soccer and baseball. He loved their cabin in the Snowy Range, where many memories were made with his children and grandsons.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy, of Kearney; son, Tyler ,and wife, Ellishequea, of Columbus, Ohio, and their sons, Aidan and Avery; daughter, Rebecca, and husband, Matthew Kauk, of Kearney and their sons, Ben and Myles; his beloved dog, Ruby; a sister; and seven nieces and nephews, other extended family and several friends.
He was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Carol Sems.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.