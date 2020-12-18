Menu
Thomas "Tom" Urban
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Thomas (Tom) Urban, 58, of Central City died Dec. 15, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Tom was born in Fremont on Dec. 1, 1962, to Arthur and Elma June (Neal) Urban, the eldest of two siblings. Tom grew up on his family's farm near Chambers. Tom graduated from Chambers High School and attended University of South Dakota, Springfield. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Dawn, in 1981.
The couple moved from Lincoln to Grand Island in 1990 so that Tom could manage a newly opened branch for Weathercraft Roofing Co. They moved to Central City in 1996. In 2006, Urban started Tri-City Group Roofing Company, where he worked tirelessly to build his company and provide for his family and employees.
He loved taking care of people, especially family and friends, Nebraska football and spending time with his family at Sherman Reservoir, pulling wake boarders behind his boat. Tom spent as much time as possible with his grandkids, leading outings to watch Nebraska games, going to the lake and making several trips to Detroit to spend time with his grandchild there.
Tom was known by most for his quick wit. He loved to joke and make people laugh, especially in a large room of people. Those that knew him best remark upon his selflessness. He strived to live out his faith in several ways. He and his wife became adoptive parents in 1994, and foster parents soon after. In 25 of years of fostering and adopting, the family had more than 12 different children that they cared for.
Tom also gave freely of his time by volunteering in the community. At various times Tom coached baseball in Central City and Grand Island, softball in Central City, and football at Nebraska Christian High School. He donated large amounts of time, material and labor to both Nebraska Christian High School, where his children attended, and to the State Theater Historical Preservation in Central City. He was also an AWANA leader for many years at First Baptist Church of Cairo and Community Bible Church in Central City.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dawn (Garwood) Urban of Central City; sons: Jay (Lizzie) of Cleveland, Caleb of Platte Center, Kevin of Grand Island, Darien of Central City; daughter, Holly (Tyson) of Monroe; brother, Arthur Jr. of Archer; grandchildren, Jordan, Shane, Brock, Aiden, Raeleigh, Kendalyn, Annorah. Dawn and Tom were also the permanent guardians of Delno Pedersen.
He was preceded in death by his own parents, almost exactly 20 years ago (Dec. 23, 2000) and by a daughter, "Annie" Shalonda MarieAnne, in 2001.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street , Central City, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
My sincerest sympathy! What a good boy and what a special man was he!
Jerald Mc Clenahan.
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss u have our families deepest sympathy Tom was a very special person he had a heart of gold . He will b missed by us all.
Boyd and judy cox n family
December 19, 2020
Going to miss you Tom! You were a great friend and like a brother ! Leonard
Leonard Jisa
December 19, 2020
I wish I could be there with you. I am there in spirit. With all my love, Laura
Laura Hopkins
December 19, 2020
Dave Cunningham
December 18, 2020
Tom was a good coworker and an even better friend. I´ll miss the guy, and we will be praying for the Urban family.
Rick Sliva
December 18, 2020
Melvin Stevenson
December 18, 2020
Holly Durr
December 18, 2020
Patrick Kosinski
December 18, 2020
I knew Tom from Weathercraft to Tri-Cities Roofing and enjoyed all that he did in life. He will be truly missed
Kim Severson
December 18, 2020
