Thomas G. Wragge
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
1200 N 13Th St
Norfolk, NE
NORFOLK - Thomas G. "Tom" Wragge, 66, of Norfolk passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at home.
Public visitation for Tom will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Tom was born July 13, 1954, in Neligh to Gilbert and Vera (Albrecht) Wragge. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1972. On March 26, 1988, Tom married Kate Hoile in Norfolk.
After marriage, Tom and Kate lived in Norfolk for 36 years and he worked at Goodyear until he retired in 2014. Tom enjoyed traveling the northeast United States; he also enjoyed auctions and eating seafood.
Survivors include his wife, Kate Wragge of Norfolk; children, Cassie Hennings of Grand Island, Jake (Stephanie) Wragge of Norfolk, Evan Wragge of Norfolk, Lyndi Wragge of Bloomfield and Tony (Melissa) Wragge of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; siblings, Janice Olson of Omaha, Joan Clermont of Lincoln, Jacquie (Dave) Hull of Lincoln and Peg (Mike) Henery of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Vera; son, Nicholas; brothers, Galen, Leon and Larry; sister, Waunetta; and an infant sister.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
1200 N 13Th St, Norfolk, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
