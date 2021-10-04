Tim ("Timmy" or "Bud") Edward Hamilton, 50, of Grand Island, passed in peace on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. All Faiths Funeral Home was entrusted with local arrangements. Survivors include dear friend and companion, Teresa Cramer. In addition, Tim was the loving father of Shay Gillaspie (husband Kody) of Hornick, Iowa, and proud grandfather of Landon Mikeal, Trinitee and Jaelynn Gillaspie; brother of Valerie Waagmeester of Jefferson, S.D., Sheila Lambert of Sundance, Wyo., Rachel Reitan of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tonya Hamilton of Sioux City, Iowa. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tim had many friends who cherished his acquaintance and always enjoyed his humor. Tim was born at Sioux City, Iowa, on April 13, 1971. He spent the last few years in Grand Island. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Skinner, and niece, Jessica Minor. Due to COIVD, a service was not set up for his mother who passed in December 2020, so there will be a memorial for both mother and son. Join us in the celebration of their lives from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at Waterbury Funeral Home, 4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, Iowa.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.
So sorry to hear this. Tim was a really good guy. I appreciated his continued support throughput the process of publishing my book, Psychotic Monkey, and it was good friends like him I owe a debt of gratitude for motivating me to get it done. Thank you Tim. RIP brother.
Kenny Rader
Friend
October 7, 2021
Teresa and family, I am very sorry for your loss... It was nice to have met Tim and had the chance to sit and talk with Tim. He brought a smile and I can say " it was cool to have met you Tim" .Rest easy now as you sit next to the Lord.!!
God Bless you and the family