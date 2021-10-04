Tim ("Timmy" or "Bud") Edward Hamilton, 50, of Grand Island, passed in peace on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

All Faiths Funeral Home was entrusted with local arrangements.

Survivors include dear friend and companion, Teresa Cramer. In addition, Tim was the loving father of Shay Gillaspie (husband Kody) of Hornick, Iowa, and proud grandfather of Landon Mikeal, Trinitee and Jaelynn Gillaspie; brother of Valerie Waagmeester of Jefferson, S.D., Sheila Lambert of Sundance, Wyo., Rachel Reitan of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tonya Hamilton of Sioux City, Iowa. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tim had many friends who cherished his acquaintance and always enjoyed his humor. Tim was born at Sioux City, Iowa, on April 13, 1971. He spent the last few years in Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Skinner, and niece, Jessica Minor.

Due to COIVD, a service was not set up for his mother who passed in December 2020, so there will be a memorial for both mother and son. Join us in the celebration of their lives from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at Waterbury Funeral Home, 4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, Iowa.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.