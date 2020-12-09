TUCSON, Ariz. - Timothy Don Cronin passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz., at the age of 69.

Tim was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Kearney to the late Donald and June Cronin. The family lived for several years in Hazard, where Tim attended elementary school, then moved to Ravenna, where Tim graduated from Ravenna High School in 1969.

Following graduation, he joined the Navy from 1969 to 1973.

After the Navy, Tim attended barber college in Lincoln. Tim moved back to Ravenna and owned a barber shop and eventually went to work for The Ravenna Cheese for many years. Tim moved to Arizona in 1998. Tim owned and worked at The Orange Grove Barber Shop for several years.

Tim enjoyed playing on golf leagues, trapping and hunting while in Nebraska. Tim enjoyed playing golf, spending time with friends, going on walks and watching football (Go Huskers!).

Tim had the deepest love for his family over everything in the world. If anyone would ask about his family, he would have no problem spending hours going on and on about how proud he was of each one of them. Tim enjoyed talking to people and loved to tell stories about his life and what he had experienced throughout. Tim had many friends throughout his entire life and touched several people.

Tim is survived by his wife, Julie Hoover; children, Kelly (Matthew) Lemburg of Grand Island and Joe (Meghan) Cronin of Seattle, Wash.; a grandchild, Taylor Lemburg; sisters, Pat (Dale) Miller of Sloan, Iowa, and Bonnie (Jake) Jakob of Tucson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Timothy Cronin Memorial Fund at Five Points Bank in Grand Island.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.