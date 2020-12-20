Menu
Todd David Brondel
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Todd David Brondel, 46, of Central City died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at First Baptist Church in Chapman, with Pastor Beth Gregory officiating. Private family burial will be in the Chapman Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Todd was born on April 1, 1974, to David and Carlene (Green) Brondel in Central City. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1992. He began working at Country General in Grand Island and then BonnaVilla Homes in Aurora. He then spent the next 16 years working at Sack Lumber in Central City and Aurora.
Todd married Alana Cloran on Dec. 3, 2005. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chapman, where he sat on the board. He enjoyed golf, bowling, car models, listening to Elvis, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He is survived by his wife, Alana of Central City; mother-in-law, Nita (Gelling) Cloran of Central City; sister, Tammy Gora of Central City; two brothers, Troy and Jenna Brondel of Omaha and Trent Brondel of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Sean and Rachel Cloran of Farwell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Chapman, NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Chapman, NE
