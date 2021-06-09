BOELUS - Todd J. Nelson, 57, of rural Boelus, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after an extended bout with cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Pastor Sherri Lodel will be officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
5 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. It has been many years but I still have fond memories of your family.
Barb (Caswell) Engdahl
Family
June 11, 2021
Todd, 57 years ago when you were born, your big brother Wayne and I were there to await your birth at the hospital in Grand Island. You were the sweetest little guy! I hope your parents and your brother Wayne are all together again. My sincere sympathy goes out to your entire family.
Gloria Nelson
Family
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Todd.. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time!
Dustin, Mandy, Macie and Myiah Antle
Friend
June 10, 2021
I´m sorry you had to endure this pain Uncle Todd Joel Nelson. I know you will be in Heaven having a beer with grandma, grandpa, and dad! My condolences and prayers to you uncle Mel, Katrina and the boys... RIP TAZ!!!