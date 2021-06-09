BOELUS - Todd J. Nelson, 57, of rural Boelus, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center after an extended bout with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Pastor Sherri Lodel will be officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.