Todd J. Nelson
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
BOELUS - Todd J. Nelson, 57, of rural Boelus passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center from a third battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Pastor Sherri Lodel will be officiating. Interment will be at the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Todd was born to Lyle and Jayne (Eriksen) Nelson on Aug. 27, 1963, in Grand Island, the youngest of four children. He grew up on the farm where he inherited his father's love of tractor pulling and farming. Todd also loved working on engines and drag racing. Todd loved his family dearly. He enjoyed time spent with friends and having conversations with them.
Todd graduated from Centura High School in 1981. He married Katrina Nissen at Dannebrog on April 8, 1989. They have three children, Curtis, Wyatt and Jesse.
Todd coached football and baseball when his kids were younger and in sports. He also loved teaching his boys to drag race and made sure they always had a vehicle to race even if he let one use his car. He always thought of everyone else first, before himself. He was one of the founders of the Boelus Tractor Pull, a former member of NETPA and is a past President. He was on the Kearney Raceway Park Board and a member of NHRA. Todd enjoyed all the motor sports, drag racing, farming and his family. He also enjoyed camping, Busch Light and working cattle with his dog Sadie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Katrina Nelson of Boelus; children, Curtis and his wife, Cameron, Nelson of Ravenna, Wyatt Nelson, and Jesse Nelson and his fiancée, Tessa Raymer, of Boelus; brother, Melvin Nelson of Dannebrog; sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Nathan Perkins of Missouri; granddaughter, Camille Nelson; nieces and nephews, Andrea and Kyle Spotanski of Cairo, Victoria Nelson of Missouri, and Lindsey Olufson of Minnesota; great-niece, Haley Spotanski, and great-nephew, Tyler Spotanski, both of Cairo.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Nelson and Jayne Nelson; grandparents; and a brother, Wayne Nelson.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. It has been many years but I still have fond memories of your family.
Barb (Caswell) Engdahl
Family
June 11, 2021
Todd, 57 years ago when you were born, your big brother Wayne and I were there to await your birth at the hospital in Grand Island. You were the sweetest little guy! I hope your parents and your brother Wayne are all together again. My sincere sympathy goes out to your entire family.
Gloria Nelson
Family
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Todd.. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time!
Dustin, Mandy, Macie and Myiah Antle
Friend
June 10, 2021
I´m sorry you had to endure this pain Uncle Todd Joel Nelson. I know you will be in Heaven having a beer with grandma, grandpa, and dad! My condolences and prayers to you uncle Mel, Katrina and the boys... RIP TAZ!!!
Bradford Nelson
Family
June 9, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family
Jody mrkvicka
Family
June 9, 2021
