Todd M. Reimers, 59, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Memorial service will be held noon Saturday at First Baptist Church of Dannebrog, 203 First St. Burial of ashes will be at the Dannebrog Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.