Todd M. Reimers, 59, of Grand Island, was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with the comfort of family at his side.

Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Dannebrog, 203 1st St. Burial of ashes will be in Dannebrog cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the church, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Todd was born Dec. 4, 1962, in Grand Island, son of Earl and Carole (Poppert) Reimers; the eldest of the "six pack". He grew up in St. Libory, receiving his education at Centura Public Schools, before graduating in 1981.

As a self-employed, self-taught carpenter, Todd's business name was "Old Bull Construction". He took pride in construction and built many beautiful homes. He especially enjoyed framing the houses. He had many rough edges, but Todd's heart was as big as all outdoors. Todd loved all animals, and had a special connection with horses.

Those who will cherish his memory include his mother and stepfather, Carole and Jim Mathews of Grand Island; his daughters, Gwen (Luke) Umscheid of Omaha, Megan Purcell of Red Oak, Iowa, and her daughter, Lily, and Whitney Reimers of Omaha; siblings, Tracie Reimers (Jim Manning) of Chapman, Tim Reimers of Grand Island, Teena (Allen) Rosenquist of Dannebrog, Toby Reimers (John Fuller) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tabatha Wagner of Grand Island; special friend, Shelia Smith of Grand Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Jason (Tara) VanWinkle, Kevin Garrison Jr., Paige Garrison, Lance Reimers, Jared (Amber) Rosenquist, Levi (Jayden) Rosenquist, Tanner Rosenquist, Desiree (Chandler) Wadsworth, Dani Wadsworth, Skyler Wagner and Kade Wagner; and great nieces and nephew, Morgan, Madison, Autumn and Elijah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Reimers; paternal grandparents, Magelland and Myrtle Reimers; maternal grandparents, George and Alma Poppert; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 7, 2022.