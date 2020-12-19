Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tony Ault
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE
COLUMBUS - Tony Ault, 51, of Columbus died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at home.
Tony Gene Ault was born in Atkinson on July 16, 1969. He had a passion for animals. He raised rabbits, hamsters, birds, fish, cats, dogs, etc. He always said, "Animals love unconditionally and appreciate me." Tony spent most of his time coloring, crafting, listening to county music, and watching movies. His favorite was Dolly Parton; he was her biggest fan. He loved spending time with his dad and their bond had really grown since the passing of his grandmother.
Tony is survived by his father, Bob Ault; mother, Nancy Ingle; sister, Wendy Tripp; brother-in-law, Jeff Tripp; nephews, Dustin Tripp and Joshua Tripp; and several other family members.
Tony was preceded in death by his stepfather, David Ingle; stepmother, Wanda Ault; grandparents, Eldon and Sharleen Ault, Henry and Lois Jefferson; and uncles, Reg Ault and Larry Duffield.
Tony, always know you will forever remain in our hearts and minds.
To honor Tony's memory we ask people to be kind to one another and appreciate every single moment of every day.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I remember Tony from some years back. He was very close to his grandma I remember him as a very kind soul.my sympathy to the family.
Sarah Anson
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss , hugs and prayers for the family.....
Sue White Hostetler
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results