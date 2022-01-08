ELM CREEK - Tonya Renee Pedersen, 52, of Elm Creek passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Tonya was born Aug. 11, 1969, in Scottsbluff to Robert "Willie" Willson and Shirley Krentz. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1988.
Tonya spent much of her life working in customer service. Being a social person, she enjoyed working with and helping people.
In her spare time, Tonya enjoyed camping, listening to music, and tanning. More than anything, she loved spending time with, dancing with, and cooking for her family and grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include the love of her life, Jamie Graczyk; children, Nate (Emily) Willson, Jon (Megan) Blair, Cody (Carley) Pedersen and Toby (Kalaya) Pedersen; eight grandchildren; her father Don Vance; brothers, Robert Willson, Kurt Vance, Shane Vance, DJ Vance, Timmy Vance; and sisters, Tammy Scarborough and Mindy Heusinkvelt.
Tonya was preceded in death by her mother Shirley; her Grams and Grandad; Aunt Sharon Pile and Uncle Bob.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 8, 2022.