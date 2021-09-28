Troy Gustafson, 59

ATLANTA, Ga. - Troy Gustafson, 59, son of Eldon and Valeria (Nesiba) Gustafson, originally from the Marquette area, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with family at his side at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

A small graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Phillips Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Phillips Community Hall.

Troy served in the United States Army as a Medic. After college Troy was a Supervising Special Effects Animator at Walt Disney Feature Animation in Florida. While there he worked on movies from Lion King through Brother Bear. For the last 15 years Troy has been an Animation Professor at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

Troy and his wife, Cindy (Claussen) Gustafson, were married for 33 years and have one son, Trenton Gustafson, daughter-in-law Katelyn Gustafson and grandson Jacob Alan Gustafson, also of Savannah, Ga. Troy is also survived by his brother James ( wife Connie) Gustafson of Beaver City and his brother Ross (wife Lori) Gustafson of Valley Head, Ala. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and more.

Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents and one nephew.