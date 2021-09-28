Menu
Troy Gustafson

Troy Gustafson, 59

ATLANTA, Ga. - Troy Gustafson, 59, son of Eldon and Valeria (Nesiba) Gustafson, originally from the Marquette area, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with family at his side at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

A small graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Phillips Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Phillips Community Hall.

Troy served in the United States Army as a Medic. After college Troy was a Supervising Special Effects Animator at Walt Disney Feature Animation in Florida. While there he worked on movies from Lion King through Brother Bear. For the last 15 years Troy has been an Animation Professor at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

Troy and his wife, Cindy (Claussen) Gustafson, were married for 33 years and have one son, Trenton Gustafson, daughter-in-law Katelyn Gustafson and grandson Jacob Alan Gustafson, also of Savannah, Ga. Troy is also survived by his brother James ( wife Connie) Gustafson of Beaver City and his brother Ross (wife Lori) Gustafson of Valley Head, Ala. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and more.

Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents and one nephew.


Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
Phillips Community Hall
NE
Oct
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Phillips Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
I'm so saddened with the knowledge that Troy, my very first animation professor, will no longer be passing on his knowledge onto future animators. He was so wise about everything and I wish she could have had more time. But I am happy that he is at peace and without pain. Rest in Peace.
Dria
October 3, 2021
You´ll never be forgotten Troy. All the lives you touched will make sure of that.
Adam Bryant
School
October 2, 2021
You don't have to look hard to find people who have positive things to say about Troy. Troy had the rare distinction that we all strive for, to have a positive impact on the world, and to leave it a better place than you found it. Troy succeeded in this and then some. I had the wonderful fortune to have him as a professor and a role model. I am so sorry for your loss, and I will be praying for you to find peace in this difficult time.
Jackson Cunningham
School
October 1, 2021
Troy was a mentor and a friend to me. The most tolerant teacher and in my eyes the greatest animator I've had the pleasure to meet in person. He's one of the very few people I could look up to, I miss him. So few people can be so blunt and so loving and I hope one day I'm able to replicate the right mix like Troy did.
Brandon Driesse
Friend
October 1, 2021
I worked with Troy quite a long time ago, back when he had dreams of working for Disney. He drew a caricature of myself and my son. I still have the copies, he wouldn´t give me the originals, :) .... That was over 30 years ago. He was a very special person.
Diann Hadan
September 30, 2021
I worked with Troy at Walt Disney Feature Animation. He was quite the character himself. Extremely talented, yep could out draw us all. Funny, kind, he could shot rubber bands quickly in a rubber band war with the best of us. He loved John Wayne, and wore a cowboy hat. But he was always down to earth and willing to help out any way he could. He absorbed and grew as a artist and a Animator with the help of all the supervising Animators. After they closed the Animation studio none of us were surprised to hear that Troy became a professor at SCAD. He had such a passion for animation, teaching , and kids, it was a perfect fit. And from what I have read he has inspired another generation of artist. To have done that is truly incredible. To say he has done more than the rest of us is a understatement. But we are all proud of him, for investing in the animators of the future. We have lost to many of our staff, and now we will add his picture to the tribute table. Out hearts are deeply broken as we mourn the lost of our friend. Our cowboy artist, with his life size John Wayne cut out. We will miss you my friend. But one day we will see you again. And when I see you please teach me to sculpt!!!!! We love you Troy!!!!
Pamela Henn Blanchard
Work
September 30, 2021
Professor Troy seemed like an amazing man! My daughter could not speak more highly of him as a professor while at SCAD. She is heartbroken about his passing. I am so very sorry for your loss and I wish you peace during this time as you grieve.
BARBARA PAOLO
Other
September 30, 2021
Troy, SCAD will never be the same without you. Your mentorship made me the artist and human being I am today. You truly knew not only when to give tough love, but knew when to extend a gentle helping hand to a student in need. The world truly won't be the same without it's greatest cowboy.
Milo Becker
School
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Troy's death. Know that I am thinking of your family during this difficult time. We were so proud of Troy.
Cathy Jensen Rahrs
September 30, 2021
Troy, you were a close friend and mentor to me at SCAD, and I am glad to have become friends with you. You have fought the good fight, and you've concluded this chapter of your eternal soul. I wish you all the best in your next journey, and may you bring your light and love with you to every soul you meet! ~Joseph and Lynn
Joseph & Lynn
September 29, 2021
Troy, you were more than a friend to us. You were FAMILY. We love you and you will never be forgotten. Rest easy. We know your pain is gone and you can rest in the arms of Jesus.. if He hasn´t already put you to work decorating with art!! Much love and Prayers!! The Buske Family Jason, Laurin, Jacob & Kaitlyn
Jason & Laurin Buske
Friend
September 29, 2021
Troy was a caring and friendly person and one of the first people I met when I came to Feature Animation Florida. He came to invite me to the FX department if I wanted to from my internship but I went into character clean up instead. He was a great work out partner and friend. He did not have a mean bone in his body and listened to all who asked for his advice. He will be missed and May he Rest In Peace Cowboy. Hope you finally got to meet John Wayne Prayer for Cindy and his family at this difficult time.
Teresa Quezada Geer
Work
September 29, 2021
Rip My Dear Friend
Richard Dudley
September 29, 2021
I'm so heartbroken that you were taken from this world, you had so much more to offer this world... I'm so grateful for your impact on my life, you changed my outlook on life for the better. Thank you for everything.
Mary Slaymaker
School
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Troy was a grade below me in school at Hampton. I lost track of him after school but remember that he was a great illustrator and a great person. Troy was the first one on the scene of my first husbands accident. I pray that you know God´s comfort in this time.
Teresa Fassnacht Elder-Smith
September 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Troy was a very talented, generous individual. We spent a few years at the same school in Hampton. When I took the family to Disney World, Troy came out and met us, and took us to his office where he showed us his talents and projects in the works. He took a great deal of time out of his day to share with us, and we were so impressed and grateful. We pray that Troy passed into the arms of Jesus peacefully and we are thankful that his suffering has ended. Thanks be to God.
Mitchell Hansen
School
September 28, 2021
Such a bright, courageous & strong man who was taken too soon. Thoughts & prayers for the Gustafson family
Jennifer Long
September 28, 2021
I wish I had the right words, just know I care.
Mitch Long
Friend
September 28, 2021
