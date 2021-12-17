Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Twilla Hornickel
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ORD - Twilla Jean Hornickel, 78, of Ord passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Mira Valley United Methodist Church, south of Ord. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale and Pastor Jay Towell will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Rose Lane Home, AseraCare Hospice, Mira Valley United Methodist Church, or the family's choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel
NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mira Valley Evangelical United Methodist Church
NE
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gabriele Herrmann
December 17, 2021
