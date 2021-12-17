ORD - Twilla Jean Hornickel, 78, of Ord passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Mira Valley United Methodist Church, south of Ord. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale and Pastor Jay Towell will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to Rose Lane Home, AseraCare Hospice, Mira Valley United Methodist Church, or the family's choice.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2021.