Tyler John Arnold
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
Tyler John Arnold, father, brother, son, and artist, passed away from cancer at the age of 33 on Feb. 24, 2021.
Tyler is survived by his father, Stan; sister, Elle; niece, Addie; brother-in-law, Cameron; co-parent, Katie, her husband, Aaron; and most importantly his daughter, Memphis.
Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy; grandparents, Candy and Bell (Arnold), Bill and Ruth (Chilcott).
Condolences may be left at www.bramanmortuary.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
Stan, my heart is breaking for you and your family. I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. It´s hard to find the right words at such a sad time. My prayers are with you and your family.
Brenda Sutherland
February 28, 2021
Ellie, I´m sorry about your brother´s death. Prayers
Mindy Lavalleur
February 28, 2021
Stan we are so sorry to hear of Tyler's passing. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. May God bless you all with some comfort.
Dan and Kitty Glover
February 28, 2021
Stan, our hearts go out to you. We are so sorry to hear of the heartbreaking loss of Tyler. Sending all our love to you from KS family.
Joe & Sheryl Potts, and Ernie & Dulcie Kulich
February 27, 2021
Stan, Jennifer and send our sympathy to you and your family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. John & Jennifer Ruth
John Ruth
February 26, 2021
