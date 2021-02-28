Tyler John Arnold, father, brother, son, and artist, passed away from cancer at the age of 33 on Feb. 24, 2021.
Tyler is survived by his father, Stan; sister, Elle; niece, Addie; brother-in-law, Cameron; co-parent, Katie, her husband, Aaron; and most importantly his daughter, Memphis.
Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy; grandparents, Candy and Bell (Arnold), Bill and Ruth (Chilcott).
Condolences may be left at www.bramanmortuary.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.