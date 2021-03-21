Menu
Vance J. Wohlers
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Vance J. Wohlers, 86, of St. Paul, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your Dads passing Ranae and Terry
Donna Calvin
March 25, 2021
Vance was a great guy when we used to come out from Omaha we always had fun with him and Shirley and now they are back together again. RIP Terry and Renae you have my sympathy
Charlene Thomsen
March 24, 2021
RaNae & Terry, my sympathy for your loss. So very hard to say good bye to our parents.
DEBRA SINNER
March 24, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Vance. In 2004, he was gracious enough the help Habitat for Humanity build a home in St. Paul. I've thought about him often over the years. His efforts on that project helped not only build a house, but also the confidence and future of a young, single mom. Sometimes our Habitat families simply need someone to believe in them so they can see their potential. At Habitat we say, we want the homes to be a stepping stone for better things and that's certainly what Vance did for the Rasmussens.
Dana Jelinek
March 22, 2021
