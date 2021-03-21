ST. PAUL - Vance J. Wohlers, 86, of St. Paul, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate.

Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.