I was saddened to hear of the passing of Vance. In 2004, he was gracious enough the help Habitat for Humanity build a home in St. Paul. I've thought about him often over the years. His efforts on that project helped not only build a house, but also the confidence and future of a young, single mom. Sometimes our Habitat families simply need someone to believe in them so they can see their potential. At Habitat we say, we want the homes to be a stepping stone for better things and that's certainly what Vance did for the Rasmussens.

Dana Jelinek March 22, 2021