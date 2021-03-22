Menu
Vance J. Wohlers
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Vance J. Wohlers, 86, of St. Paul died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, the Rev. Steven Neal will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Vance was born on Nov. 28, 1934, on a farm near St. Paul, the son of Harry R. and Anna M. (Johnson) Wohlers. He grew up on the farm and attended school in the Logan area north of St. Paul. As a young man, he worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Plant in Grand Island.
He was united in marriage to Shirley J. Jepson on May 1, 1954, in Dannebrog. The couple lived in St. Paul their entire married life and raised their two children: RaNae and Terry.
He worked at Jacobs Oil & Motor and began a career in construction working for John McClellan. He later started his own business, Wohlers Building Contractor, and built many beautiful homes, along with Grace Baptist Church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church fellowship hall, Mathews Medical Clinic and a renovation of the American Legion Hall. He later worked in maintenance at Howard County Medical Center.
When he retired, he continued his passion for carpentry and fine woodworking of cabinets, cedar chests, grandfather and mantel clocks, rolltop desks and even church furnishings, such as baptismal fonts, lecterns and altars.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Vance was proud of his many years of sobriety and helped establish the St. Paul AA group. Over the years, he provided support to many and helped with their own recovery. He was also an avid hunter of small and large game with archery and firearms.
He is survived by a daughter, RaNae Cernik of Kearney; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Diane Wohlers of Fort Collins, Colo.; four grandchildren and spouses, Michael Cernik of Kearney, Amanda and Patrick O'Connor of Kearney, Chad and Rebecca Wohlers of Greeley, Colo., and Heather and Bayne Smallwood of Commerce City, Colo.; four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Zoe and Colton Wohlers and Pax Smallwood; sister, Ardys Kirby of Arizona; special friend, Nancy Oeltjen of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna; wife, Shirley on Jan. 22, 2008; son-in-law, Frank Cernik; brothers, Wayne and Doyle Wohlers; and sisters, Darlene Wohlers, Nonie Meston, Joan Culpepper and Jane Falk.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Vance's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
St. Paul, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your Dads passing Ranae and Terry
Donna Calvin
March 25, 2021
Vance was a great guy when we used to come out from Omaha we always had fun with him and Shirley and now they are back together again. RIP Terry and Renae you have my sympathy
Charlene Thomsen
March 24, 2021
RaNae & Terry, my sympathy for your loss. So very hard to say good bye to our parents.
DEBRA SINNER
March 24, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Vance. In 2004, he was gracious enough the help Habitat for Humanity build a home in St. Paul. I've thought about him often over the years. His efforts on that project helped not only build a house, but also the confidence and future of a young, single mom. Sometimes our Habitat families simply need someone to believe in them so they can see their potential. At Habitat we say, we want the homes to be a stepping stone for better things and that's certainly what Vance did for the Rasmussens.
Dana Jelinek
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results