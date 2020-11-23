Venus M. Klingenberg, 47, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; to protect those most vulnerable, masks are required.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A vigil service will begin at 6. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Venus was born on Sept. 15, 1973, in Hereford, Texas, daughter of Richard and Sidney "Marie" (Morris) Griesman. The family moved to Grand Island before Venus started school.
She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School and attended some college classes at Central Community College. Venus volunteered at the senior center and cared for the children at the YMCA day care. She was recently employed by Goodwill Industries and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
On June 5, 1998, she was united in marriage to Douglas Klingenberg. They made their home in Grand Island and enjoyed attending the Arc dances. She participated in The Special Olympics
and loved to go horseback riding. Venus had beautiful penmanship and created many drawings. She enjoyed watching the classic TV shows. Venus was well-known for her positive attitude and her family and friends will miss her easy laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Doug of Grand Island; father, Richard Griesman of Grand Island; brother, Chris (Erin) Griesman of Omaha; sister-in-law, Laura of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Helen Klingenberg; nieces and nephews, Amelia, John, Paul, and Joe Griesman and Sarah (Kevin) Wrencher and Jared (Kathleen) Klingenberg; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Venus was preceded in death by her mother, Marie.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.