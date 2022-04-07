Menu
Verl Leckron
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
OMAHA - Verl E. Leckron, 82, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island. passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Memorial services will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the memorial service. The family requests you wear your favorite Husker attire. The Rev. Shari Lobdel will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church.
Verl was born on Dec. 30, 1939, in Denbigh, N.D., son of E.A. and Lena Olga (Heath) Leckron. Soon after his birth, his family moved to Plummer, Minn., where he graduated from Plummer High School in 1957 where he was a three-sport letter winner. He attended Mayville State (N.D.) College and Moorhead State (Minn.) College.
On July 16, 1960, Verl married Leone Olson in Goodridge, Minn. They began their married life in Crookston, Minn. and Grand Forks, N.D. Verl worked for Bridgeman Dairy where he was a member of the Teamsters Union. They moved to Grand Island in 1977 to open Third Base Liquor. Verl was later employed by R.L. Polk Company in Sales until retiring in 1998.
Verl was a member of the Platte Duetsche and Calvary Lutheran Church. He was a big fan of all Husker sports, the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his wife, Leone of Omaha; children, Keith (Patricia) Leckron of Omaha, Pam (John) Golka of Omaha, and Michael (Leigh) Leckron of Harrisburg, Ill.; grandchildren, Tony (Nina) Leckron, Molly (Sean) Ruth, Brian Golka and Maddie Burkemper, Brianna Golka and fiance, Dustin Olson, Nick (Kristin) Lukancic, and Olivia Leckron; great-grandchildren, Jack, Maia, Luna Leckron, Nadine Burkemper-Golka and Logan Lukancic.
Verl was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Dorothy, Donna and Vera.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 7, 2022.
