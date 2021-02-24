Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Verla Louise Nabity
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WAHOO - Verla Louise Nabity, 94, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo, with an informal Service of Remembrance at 5. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Cemetery. Reception to follow at Chapman Community Center.
Memorials will be directed to the piano restoration project at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. Hanson was a Wahoo native and founder of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.
Verla was born Aug. 14, 1926, at Chapman to Jesse and Gladys (Reeder) Raser. She grew up on the family farm, attended school and graduated from Chapman High School in 1944. She married Raymond Nabity on Jan. 29, 1947. They farmed near Chapman, then moved to Grand Island in the early 1950s where they raised their family of six children. Verla later lived in Denver, Colo., and Omaha, before moving to Wahoo in 2004.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Hehnke (Larry Hagemeier) of Juniata, and Susan (Michael) Rarden of Grand Junction, Colo.; sons, Steven (Doris) Nabity of Gretna, David (Karen) Nabity of Sandy, Utah, and Gregory (Cindy) Nabity of Wahoo; grandchildren, Christine (Bruce) Osentowski of Dannebrog, Amanda Nabity of South Jordan, Utah, Caroline Nabity of Arlington, Va., Joseph Nabity of Omaha, and Samantha Nabity of Holiday, Utah; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline (T.J.) Nordstrom of Grand Island and Cierra Osentowski of Omaha; great-great-granddaughter, Emmie Nordstrom of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Stanley Nabity, M.D., of Grand Island, Virgil Nabity of Lincoln and Joseph (Barbara) Nabity of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Beata Nabity, Annette Nabity, Martha Dibbern of Grand Island and Virginia Nabity of Cortez, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; son, Terrance Nabity, in 2015; son-in-law, Thomas Hehnke, in 2013; twin great-grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Osentowski, in 1992; brothers, Lyle Raser and Victor Raser; sister, Donna Brown; sisters-in-law, Angela Nabity, Helen Nabity, Peggy Nabity and Charlotte Raser; brothers-in-law, LeMoyne Brown, Ernest Nabity, Richard Nabity, Alfred Nabity and James Dibbern; and former husband, Raymond Nabity.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Our heartfelt sympathy to Steve & Doris and the entire family. May our thoughts and prayers of peace be with you. Blessings, Gene & Mary Roncka
Gene & Mary Roncka
February 26, 2021
Love, Betsy and Sarah
February 23, 2021
