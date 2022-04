Verna Mae Schwarz, 86, of Grand Island, died peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bickford Cottage.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The family will be greeting friends an hour prior to service time. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Palmer.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 1, 2022.