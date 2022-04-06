Verna Mae (Spilger) Schwarz, 86, of Grand Island, died peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was ready to join her Lord, her family, and dear friends that passed before her.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Verna's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.
The family will be greeting friends and family an hour prior to service time. Graveside service will be 10 am Monday, April 11, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Verna was born July 31, 1935, on the family farm in Howard County. She is the only child of Charles and Helen (Able) Spilger. Verna graduated with the Class of 1953 from Palmer High School. Upon her graduation, she attended Midland College in Fremont where she received her teacher's certification. Verna taught school for four years beginning in 1953 in country schoolhouses. She enjoyed her students at District 64 in Howard County, and District 23 (Gardner) in Merrick County.
On Aug. 22, 1954, Verna was united in marriage to Glenn H. Schwarz. They lived in Palmer, Central City, and moved to Grand Island in 1965. They had a son, Russell, and a daughter, Shari.
Verna loved to travel; some of her favorite memories were living in Alaska for a summer, touring Europe, and traveling in most of the lower United States, including Hawaii. She enjoyed her years of being a stay-at-home mom. Her beautiful penmanship was a trademark and admired by many. Verna belonged to the Red Hats Society making many special friendships. Verna surrounded herself with her collection of butterflies. She also made delicious divinity at Christmas and painted holiday ceramic pieces.
Throughout Verna's life, she spent many fun holidays and time with aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a member of the Palmerette Club for more than 60 years and was proud to celebrate the 100th year of Spilger owned farm ground in 2011.
Verna is survived by Russell Schwarz of Cody, Wyo., and Shari Sealock of Grand Island. She is also survived by her grandson, Bryce Sealock, and granddaughter, Brynn Sealock, both of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Thomas Sealock.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 6, 2022.