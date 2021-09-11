Menu
Vicki Covarrubias
FUNERAL HOME
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Vicki Covarrubias, 65, of Lawrence, Kan., passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence. Cremation will follow. The visitation will be from 3:30 to 5.
The family suggest memorials for services be sent in care of the funeral home or digitally at https://gofund.me/624c4a42
Livestream of the service can be found at the Rumsey-Yost Facebook Page.
Online condolences can be made at rumsey-yost.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS
Sep
11
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
