Victor P. Chmelka
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Victor P. Chmelka, 69, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Francis Skilled Care.
Victor's wish was to be cremated. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Curran Funeral Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo's Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of St. Leo's Catholic Church.
For the safety of all, masks are required at the visitation and funeral Mass. Casual attire is requested. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Grand Island City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope Harbor, 615 W. First St., Grand Island, NE 68801. You are encouraged to share your memories of Vic at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Victor was born April 3, 1951, in Omaha. He was the son of Victor A. and Emma L. (Weverka) Chmelka. He lived in Omaha until moving to Grand Island with his family after the death of his father. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1969. He continued his education at Platte Community College in Columbus, receiving his LPN degree in 1982. He was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 20 years. He returned to Omaha and worked for Superior Metal and Kmart before retiring in January 2017, at which time he returned to Grand Island. Victor loved working and interacting with the public and cherished time spent with his family.
Survivors of his immediate family include his brother, Dave (Carole) Chmelka of Grand Island, and their children, Jeff (Valerie) Chmelka and their children, Laney, Connor Claire, Todd (Lauren) Chmelka and their children, Amaya, Emma, Mia, Courtney (Brady) Snodgrass and their children, Avery, Emery and Sawyer; his brother, J.J. Chmelka of Grand Island; his sister, Mary Anne (Dave) Junker of Hastings; and an aunt, Rosalyn Chmelka of Seward.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents, grandparents and 23 aunts and uncles.
The Chmelka family would like to especially thank St. Francis Skilled Care, nurses and staff for the exceptional care and friendship they bestowed on Vic during the past several years. You welcomed Vic with open arms and made your workplace his home and for that we are eternally grateful. May God bless you with the same grace you showed our brother, Vic.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
2410 South Blaine, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family. I remember Victor's big smile and friendly personality whenever he greeted people. He will surely be missed.
Diane K (Ewing) Mettenbrink
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Victor was a great guy! Rest in peace Victor.
Kirk Benson
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss of Vic! He was one of the best! Very caring and loving! RIP "Fatman" God bless you all
Barb Chamberlin
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, no words can tell you how much Vic meant to me he was a nurse at SFMC and I was the register He always made me laugh and was such a kind soul. He will never be forgotten Love you JJ and Mary
Darcy Spanel
March 3, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all of Vic's family. I. So sorry for your lost. My grandma was Emily Chmelka).7
Sandy Roberts
Family
March 3, 2021
Sincere sympathies on the loss of your brother Vic. I truly enjoyed taking care of Vic! A fellow nurse and friend. Thank you for allowing Skilled Care to be able to take care of Vic in his last years. Sincerely, SKVLAch , RN
Susan VlachA fellow nurse and friend. Thank you for allowing Skilled Care t
March 3, 2021
Just one of the many patients that Vic took care of and recovered at SFMC. He was talented and attentive. He will be missed. My best to the extended Chmelka family.
Bob Wagoner
February 27, 2021
Victor will always be with all of us, in our hearts, in our souls, and in every smile that comes with our wonderful memories we have for the many adventures we had together!!!!With luv my friend you will be missed.
Pam Wicht
Friend
February 27, 2021
My condolences to the family. I enjoyed working with Vic at Saint Francis, he helped make my 20 years working there a wonderful time.
James Helton
February 26, 2021
Rest in peace, Victor.
Mike McDermott
February 24, 2021
My prayers go out to all of the family. Wishing you peace and comfort during these difficult times. RIP Victor.
Lori Gutierrez
February 24, 2021
Condolences for the family. Victor was great at his job!
Venida Carlstrom
February 24, 2021
One of the best! Thoughts and prayers to his family. We were all truly blessed to have known Victor!
Clare Krupski
February 24, 2021
I worked with Vic at St. Francis in the ER. He was a great worker and brought a lot of energy to work, enjoying all of those around him- patients and staff. You will be missed, Vic. Great - and always interesting- memories. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Jeri Erickson
February 24, 2021
I remember Vic from St Francis hospital. He was funny and well liked. My fondest memory is of him letting me borrow a very funny Halloween costume :) It won a contest that year. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
Sue Whitman
February 23, 2021
My prayers are with the Chmelka family during this difficult time. I worked with Vic in the ER at Saint Francis. He was a joy to work with and always helped out with any situation. He made evening shifts fun. He will be missed.
Karen Marshall
February 22, 2021
When I worked at St. Francis, I enjoyed the wisdom and laughter that Vic brought to each shift that he worked in the ER when he would call down to medical records department for patients previous records. He will be greatly missed.
Julie Guzinski
February 22, 2021
I always remember all the good times of laughter that Victor showed especially when someone was having a rough day. Great guy and very thankful that I was able to work and know Victor! RIP
Roger Cooper
February 22, 2021
Victor worked in the E.R. At St. Francis.."my Father in law, Lyle, was a frequent visitor there towards the end of his life...Vic was always so kind to him and always treated him with respect even though his visits were sometimes un necessary....Rest in Heavenly Peace, Vic...you were a special man..
Shirley Murphy
February 22, 2021
I have such fond memories of working with Victor at the old St Francis hospital. We worked lots if evenings and nights together. He was such a hard worker and all the patients just loved him. We could always depend on him to be a leader and just step up in every situation. His experience in the ER was invaluable to all of us who worked the floors. He could recognize a situation before it became emergent. We of course would have an occasional after work gathering at our house or just meet someplace. I loved singing and dancing with him. My sincere condolences to his family.
Pat Deeds
February 22, 2021
I worked in the Emergency Room at St. Francis Hospital many years ago and enjoyed Victor's sense of humor and friendship. We also sang a duet together for a wedding at Blessed Sacrament during that time. He was a great singer and a great guy. My sympathy to his family. I know Victor will be missed.
Doris Winkler
February 21, 2021
Vic was a special man! I was first introduced to him as a child when he worked with my mother Joanne Shelton at Saint Francis Hospital. My mother loved working with Vic and always spoke highly of him. He took care of me when I was a patient on the pediatric floor as a child. He was very loving and patient and gained my trust very quickly. He talked me in to drinking nasty tasting medication when no one else could convince me. He sang at my wedding as well. I have so many memories of Vic!! Please know that our family is praying for Vic´s family! May Our Lord comfort you! Sincerely, Shelton Family
Kim (Shelton) Thieman
February 21, 2021
I worked with Victor at the old St Francis. Kind of a prankster but fun to work with. Know he will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for his family, during this time.
Roberta Seaman
February 21, 2021
Vic was one of my all time favorite people. Fun to work with and just to be around. RIP
Barbara Gowlovech
February 20, 2021
