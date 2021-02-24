Victor P. Chmelka, 69, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Francis Skilled Care.
Victor's wish was to be cremated. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Curran Funeral Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo's Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of St. Leo's Catholic Church.
For the safety of all, masks are required at the visitation and funeral Mass. Casual attire is requested. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Grand Island City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope Harbor, 615 W. First St., Grand Island, NE 68801. You are encouraged to share your memories of Vic at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Victor was born April 3, 1951, in Omaha. He was the son of Victor A. and Emma L. (Weverka) Chmelka. He lived in Omaha until moving to Grand Island with his family after the death of his father. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1969. He continued his education at Platte Community College in Columbus, receiving his LPN degree in 1982. He was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 20 years. He returned to Omaha and worked for Superior Metal and Kmart before retiring in January 2017, at which time he returned to Grand Island. Victor loved working and interacting with the public and cherished time spent with his family.
Survivors of his immediate family include his brother, Dave (Carole) Chmelka of Grand Island, and their children, Jeff (Valerie) Chmelka and their children, Laney, Connor Claire, Todd (Lauren) Chmelka and their children, Amaya, Emma, Mia, Courtney (Brady) Snodgrass and their children, Avery, Emery and Sawyer; his brother, J.J. Chmelka of Grand Island; his sister, Mary Anne (Dave) Junker of Hastings; and an aunt, Rosalyn Chmelka of Seward.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents, grandparents and 23 aunts and uncles.
The Chmelka family would like to especially thank St. Francis Skilled Care, nurses and staff for the exceptional care and friendship they bestowed on Vic during the past several years. You welcomed Vic with open arms and made your workplace his home and for that we are eternally grateful. May God bless you with the same grace you showed our brother, Vic.
