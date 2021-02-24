I have such fond memories of working with Victor at the old St Francis hospital. We worked lots if evenings and nights together. He was such a hard worker and all the patients just loved him. We could always depend on him to be a leader and just step up in every situation. His experience in the ER was invaluable to all of us who worked the floors. He could recognize a situation before it became emergent. We of course would have an occasional after work gathering at our house or just meet someplace. I loved singing and dancing with him. My sincere condolences to his family.

Pat Deeds February 22, 2021