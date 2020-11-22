Menu
Victor M. Bodyfield
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ERICSON - Victor M. Bodyfield, 93, of Ericson passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029, American Legion Post 38 and Burwell American Legion Post 298.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church at Ericson or the Burwell American Legion Post 298.
The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11, Ord, NE 68862
Uncle Vic was a wonderful man. I'll remember him coming over to visit Mom during her last years at home. Vic was a devoted brother!
Moni Usasz
Family
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Griffin
Family
November 20, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you! With deepest sympathy! Cindy Burnham Kenton
Cindy Burnham Kenton
November 20, 2020