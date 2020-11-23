Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor M. Bodyfield
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1951
DIED
November 20, 2020
ERICSON - Victor M. Bodyfield, 93, of Ericson passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38 and Burwell American Legion Post 298.
Visitation will be 3- 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church at Ericson or the Burwell American Legion Post 298. The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Victor Mark Bodyfield was born May 6, 1927, on the family farm west of Ericson to Marquis "Mark" and Luella (Holden) Bodyfield. He was raised on the farm and graduated from Ericson High School.
Vic served in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II for two years. Following the service he returned to the family farm at Ericson.
On May 23, 1951, Victor was united in marriage to Julianna Davlin at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson. The couple spent their married life on the ranch seven miles west of Ericson where they farmed and ranched.
Vic was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and the Burwell American Legion Post 298. He was a dedicated blood donor.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, James and Yvonne Bodyfield of Ericson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Duane Kovarik of Ord and Vicki and Craig Bredthauer of Ericson; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julianna, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2006; and a sister, Barbara Usasz Molesworth.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11, Ord, NE 68862
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to Vic's family. He was such a nice man and was very proud of his family. May you find comfort in the many memories you have with/of him.
Larry and Janet Feik
Friend
November 22, 2020
I just heard that Vic passed away. I'm very sorry to hear that news and want to send thoughts and prayers to Jim, Karen, Vicki and all of the family.
I remember Vic as a very hard working, nice man. He loved his family and friends.
He seemed to always have a smile on his face.
May God bless Vic and his family.
Ken Watson
Friend
November 22, 2020
Our Sympathy To Vic's Family from Richard & Aggie Hinkle
Richarad Hinkle
Friend
November 22, 2020
Uncle Vic was a wonderful man. I'll remember him coming over to visit Mom during her last years at home. Vic was a devoted brother!
Moni Usasz
Family
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Griffin
Family
November 20, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you! With deepest sympathy! Cindy Burnham Kenton
Cindy Burnham Kenton
November 20, 2020