Virgil F. Byerly
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Virgil F. Byerly, 84, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, one day short of his birthday.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Visitation is at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Virgil was born Sept. 15, 1936, in rural Greeley County, the son of William F. and Fairy (Dwinell) Byerly. He grew up in Greeley County, attending District 28 School and graduated from Scotia Consolidated High School. He then attended Southeast Community College - Milford Campus.
On July 9, 1961, Virgil was united in marriage to Marlene Mae Kay. The couple made their home in in the Grand Island area.
Virgil was employed as a diesel technician with Nebraska Tractor and Equipment Company. He began farming in 1968.
He was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Platt Duetsche, and the 1-R School Board. He loved that he was in a couples card party with friends for over 50 years. Virgil enjoyed telling stories and jokes. He like to read and never quit learning. He especially liked helping his neighbors. Morning coffee with friends was a favorite with him.
Those who will cherish his memory include his children, Duane Byerly, Rhonda Byerly, Kevin (Bobbi) Byerly and Brenda (Dave) Harvey; and eight grandchildren, Melissa, Derek, Jacob, Garrett, Blake, Katherine, Madison and Brianna.
He is also survived by a brother, Darrel (Betty) Byerly; a sister, Phyllis Vanosdall; and sisters-in-law, Janet Byerly and Frances Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents; infant sister, Myrna Louise; brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) Byerly and Merlin Byerly; and brothers-in-law, Larry Johnson and Lloyd Vanosdall.
Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.
5 Entries
Duane and family, I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. Praying for all of you!
Brenda (Ostermeier) Denne
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss , always liked visiting with him @ Hy- Vee in the mornings.
Kelsey Scoggins/ Jones
September 21, 2021
Rhonda, May the Lord be with you in this difficult time and give you comfort. May the memories last forever. Lifting you up in prayers.
Loretta Catlett
Work
September 18, 2021
Virgil was a really fun cousin and I always enjoyed visiting with him, last seeing him at Lois's funeral. I am sure it is really hard on your family losing him and I send my sympathy.
Janice Larsen Rayburn
Family
September 17, 2021
Dear Rhonda, I am sorry to hear of your dad´s passing. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Terri Hongsermeier
Terri Hongsermeier
Other
September 17, 2021
