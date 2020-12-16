Virginia L. Gerbig, 88, of Grand Island went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with family at her side.
Virginia's wish was to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her life will be celebrated at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. You are encouraged to sign Virginia's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under her obituary.
Virginia was born July 27, 1932, in Grand Island. She was the daughter of Carl R. and Meta K. (Gude) Sorensen. Virginia grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Sr. High School in 1950. While in high school, Virginia worked at Wolbach's.
She married William L. Gerbig in November of 1950. The couple lived in Grand Island where they raised their three children: Kris, Kathy and William "Bill." Mr. Gerbig died in 2007.
Virginia loved nature and enjoyed her trips to Pier Park to feed the ducks. She had many dogs over the years, but Sportie, her most current companion, was Virginia's ears, since she lost her hearing from an early childhood illness. Sportie always alerted Virginia to a guest at the door or around the house, reassuring Virginia she was safe and secure.
Virginia will be remembered by her children, Kris (Brian) Sands of Grand Island, Kathy (Steve) Hancock of Grand Island and William "Bill" Gerbig of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bob and Jack Sorensen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.