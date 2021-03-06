Menu
Virginia Ann "Ginge" Phelps
LOUP CITY - Virginia "Ginge" Ann Phelps, 89, of Loup City died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services are pending with Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City.
Mar
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
610 L Street, Loup City, NE
Sorry for the loss of your mom. I was in Marilee's class. I left after our freshman year.
Deb (Holmes) Cadek
March 15, 2021
We wish we could have been around Don and Ginge more. We lost Denny's mother at an early age. Her family was very special. Our sympathy to Francie, Merrilie and family. Love, Dennis and Susan Martin
Dennis and Susan Martin
March 10, 2021
Sympathies to the family. Virginia was such a vibrant lady. It was a pleasure knowing her.
Julie Skibinski
March 10, 2021
Ginge was such a beautiful blessing and we are so happy we had the opportunity to know her. We really enjoyed having her at church and even later at Rose Lane, her smile would just make our hearts happy! She will be missed.
Dean & Michelle Millsap
March 9, 2021
