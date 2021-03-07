LOUP CITY - Virginia Ann "Ginge" Phelps, 89, of Loup City died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Ginge's wishes were cremation. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the United Methodist Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Lori Stevens and Dean Millsap officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Phelps' family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.