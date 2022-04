Virginia "Ginny" Lee Stevens, 79, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 29,2022.

Service and celebration of Ginny's life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5th, at All Faiths Funeral Home with Dan Naranjo officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.