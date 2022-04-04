Virginia "Ginny" Lee Stevens, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Service and celebration of Ginny's life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Dan Naranjo officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial in the Grand Island Cemetery will follow.
Virginia was born April 2, 1942, in Farnam, the eldest daughter of Ray and Clara (Clement) Donner. She grew up on their family farm, attending country school in Farnam until the eighth grade before attending high school in Gothenburg, where she was a straight-A student.
Ginny was sweet, humorous, kind, loving, beautiful - there are not enough adjectives to describe all her good traits. She was a loyal and loving friend. She had been a Realtor, a clothing store clerk, a property manager, an office administrator, a sought-after dance partner, and a fantastic cook and baker. She made hundreds of treats for her kids, grandkids and neighbors every Christmas.
She loved hosting the family for any holiday. She took great joy in watching the kids shoot off fireworks, search for the Easter Bunny's eggs, trick-or-treat her, try to choose which Thanksgiving pie to eat, and open their Christmas gifts. If anyone didn't have a place to go, there was always a seat for them at her table.
She was an avid reader and could carry on a conversation about any author and genre. She was an enthusiastic collector of angels, antiques and Christmas decorations.
Ginny, mom, grandma, great-grandma, her family was everything to her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rocky and Kandie Smidt of Norfolk, Chris and Wendel Fettig of Grand Island, Pam and Mike Rivera of Grand Island, and Ray and Mindy Smidt of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren and their spouses; and 35 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
She is also survived by a very dear friend, Gary Mathis of Chapman; a sister, JoAnn Anglemeyer of Loup City; a brother, Dallas (Millie) Donner of Cozad; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Smidt; two brothers, Steve Donner and Jerry Donner; and a grandson, Daniel Smidt.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 4, 2022.