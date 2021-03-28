Virginia Lee Zlomke, 90, of Grand Island passed away on March 20, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 31 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Masks are still strongly encouraged to be worn.
Virginia was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Aurora to Glenn and Lourene (Bearnth) Archer. She was raised and received her education in the Litchfield and Grand Island areas.
On June 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Jack Zlomke. Two children were blessed into this union.
Over the years, Virginia took part in numerous activities. Some of those activities included being a member of First Faith United Methodist Church, a Brownie Troop Leader, PTA president at Howard Elementary, being a part of RUTH Circle, a TOPS member, and on the board of the YWCA.
In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed reading the paper, sewing, gardening, cooking, crafts, poetry, music and traveling. She and her husband visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Nancy (James) Falk of Northglenn, Colo., David Zlomke of Grand Island; grandson, Paul Falk; brother, Larry (Diane) Archer; sister, Katheryn Hansen; sisters-in-law, Agnes Harris, Laura Jackson; and numerous cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and eight siblings.
Memorials are suggested to First Faith United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Grand Island.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 28, 2021.