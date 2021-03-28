Menu
Virginia Lee Zlomke
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Virginia Lee Zlomke, 90, of Grand Island passed away on March 20, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 31 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Masks are still strongly encouraged to be worn.
Virginia was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Aurora to Glenn and Lourene (Bearnth) Archer. She was raised and received her education in the Litchfield and Grand Island areas.
On June 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Jack Zlomke. Two children were blessed into this union.
Over the years, Virginia took part in numerous activities. Some of those activities included being a member of First Faith United Methodist Church, a Brownie Troop Leader, PTA president at Howard Elementary, being a part of RUTH Circle, a TOPS member, and on the board of the YWCA.
In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed reading the paper, sewing, gardening, cooking, crafts, poetry, music and traveling. She and her husband visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Nancy (James) Falk of Northglenn, Colo., David Zlomke of Grand Island; grandson, Paul Falk; brother, Larry (Diane) Archer; sister, Katheryn Hansen; sisters-in-law, Agnes Harris, Laura Jackson; and numerous cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and eight siblings.
Memorials are suggested to First Faith United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Grand Island.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
My deepest sympathy for the loss of my good friend Virginia. We had many good times together. God Bless All.
Dale Suntych
March 31, 2021
Nancy and Dave, so sorry for your loss. I remember how kind your folks were to my daughter and I, when she was small. Memories of our younger days hold a special place for me. Thoughts and prayers sent to you and your family during this time.
Roberta Seaman
March 31, 2021
Lois and Leroy (my parents both in heaven) loved getting together playing pitch with lots of laughter. They were friends for over 60years. Prayers go out to David and Nancy.
Connie Bennett (Redman)
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom and dad were such a good friends to my parents. Oh, the stories I would hear about all their trips and the time they spent together. They were both wonderful people. Sending you many prayers for comfort during this difficult time.
Peggy Anderson-Young
March 24, 2021
