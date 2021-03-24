Virginia Lee Zlomke, 90, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. More information to follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2021.
My deepest sympathy for the loss of my good friend Virginia. We had many good times together. God Bless All.
Dale Suntych
March 31, 2021
Nancy and Dave, so sorry for your loss. I remember how kind your folks were to my daughter and I, when she was small. Memories of our younger days hold a special place for me. Thoughts and prayers sent to you and your family during this time.
Roberta Seaman
March 31, 2021
Lois and Leroy (my parents both in heaven) loved getting together playing pitch with lots of laughter. They were friends for over 60years. Prayers go out to David and Nancy.
Connie Bennett (Redman)
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Your mom and dad were such a good friends to my parents.
Oh, the stories I would hear about all their trips and the time they spent together. They were both wonderful people.
Sending you many prayers for comfort during this difficult time.