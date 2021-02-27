ST. PAUL - Wanda L. Fredrick, 88, of St. Paul went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She passed away at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, 411 O St., in St. Paul.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.