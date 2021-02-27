Menu
Wanda L. Fredrick
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Wanda L. Fredrick, 88, of St. Paul went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She passed away at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, 411 O St., in St. Paul.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
