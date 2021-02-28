ST. PAUL - Wanda L. Fredrick, 88, of St. Paul went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She passed away at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Grace Baptist Church Facebook Page.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, 411 O St., in St. Paul. A private burial will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Wanda Lou Chadwick Senff Fredrick was born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Ashland, Kan., to Charles William and Anna Barron (McMinimy) Chadwick.
She lived on the historic Young Brothers Ranch, of which her father was a manager. She attended Ashland Elementary School. She moved with her family to Cope, Colo., in 1946, where they ranched. She graduated from high school in 1950. In the same year, the family purchased a ranch north of Rackett, in Garden County.
Wanda attended the Grand Island School of Business and worked at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. She married Fern William Senff, a farmer, on Jan. 10, 1953, in Red Cloud. They farmed north of Bradshaw for 17 years until Fern's death on Dec. 27, 1969.
Wanda married James Fredrick on March 8, 1974, in Bradshaw. In 1976, they moved south of St. Paul to farm and raise cattle.
She worked at the Overhead Door Company in Grand Island for more than 20 years. Jim passed away on June 29, 2008. Wanda moved to Matelyn Retirement Community and lived there for more than 10 years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Bonnie Senff of Bradshaw; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Keith Wellensiek of Cook, Karen and Rich Laden of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepchildren, Jon and Deb Fredrick, Laurel and Rob Gower, and Pam Conroy, all of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Phyllis Chadwick Piper of Ogallala; nephew, Charles and Barb Chadwick of Oshkosh; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbors, and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Fern Senff and Jim Fredrick; older brother, William LeRoy Chadwick; and nephew, Bentley LeRoy Chadwick.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.