Warren Leschinsky
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
Warren L. Leschinsky, 80, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Libory's Catholic Church. The Revs. Sidney Bruggeman, David Rykwalder and Joseph Kadaprayil and Deacon Dick Ziller will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will be offered by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Libory's Catholic Church
NE
Dec
20
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Libory's Catholic Church
NE
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Libory's Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
Sorry for the loss will miss Warren coming into the Coney great guy .
George Katrouzos
December 18, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on your great and sudden loss. So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to you and your family. Sincerely, Nancy & Ned Meier
Nancy Meier
December 17, 2021
