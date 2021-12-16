Warren L. Leschinsky, 80, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Libory's Catholic Church. The Revs. Sidney Bruggeman, David Rykwalder and Joseph Kadaprayil and Deacon Dick Ziller will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will be offered by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.