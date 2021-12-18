Warren L. Leschinsky, 80, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Libory's Catholic Church. The Revs. Sidney Bruggeman, David Rykwalder, Joseph Kadaprayil and James Janovec and Deacon Dick Ziller will celebrate the Mass.
Military honors will be offered by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team. Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Warren was born Aug. 18, 1941, in St. Paul, the son of Louis H. and Clara S. (Fay) Leschinsky. He attended St. Libory's parochial school and St. Paul High School. As a young man he was a Golden Gloves boxer in the Grand Island area. After completing his education, he worked in custom harvesting and truck driving.
He served in the United States Army from January 1964 to October 1965.
He was united in marriage to Anita M. Ziller on Dec. 28, 1965, at St. Libory's Catholic Church. The couple lived in the St. Libory area where they raised their four sons. Warren continued driving truck for various area companies and had also worked at Loup Valley Supply in St. Paul. After retiring he drove railroad workers for Railway Express for five years. He and Anita moved to Grand Island in 2007.
He was a longtime member of St. Libory's Catholic Church and after moving to Grand Island he was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and its Knights of Columbus Council. He also was a member of Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Warren liked playing cards, volunteering at the Nebraska State Fair ever since it moved to Grand Island and enjoyed his time spent on Facebook.
He is survived by his wife, Anita of Grand Island; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Winnie Leschinsky of Loveland, Colo., Brian Leschinsky and Barbara Land of Modesto, Calif., Dennis and Heather Leschinsky of Lincoln and Jeff and Diana Leschinsky of Evans, Colo; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Dee Leschinsky of Severance, Colo; and Anita's siblings and spouses, Helen Ziller of Stockton, Calif., Jerry Ziller of Grand Island, Dick and Connie Ziller of Panora, Iowa, Bill and Julie Ziller of Grand Island, Bernie and Marilyn Ziller of Tracy, Calif., Tim Ziller of Durham, N.C., Betty Papiernik of Ord, Marlene and Edwin Lewandowski of Phillips, Cammy and Terry Hutcheson of Lincoln, Bob and Dianne Ziller of St. Libory, Alan and Judy Ziller of Greeley, Colo., and Ron and Lorna Ziller of Tracy, Calif; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Elsie Leschinsky; infant sister, Audrey; infant brother, Wilbur; in-laws, Paul and Rosella Ziller; and brothers-in-law, Ed Ziller and Mike Papiernik.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2021.