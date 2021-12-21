Menu
Warren D. Rodgers
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Warren D. Rodgers, 89, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at CHI Heath St. Francis Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be Father Joseph Kadapryil. Entombment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, with a Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Schroll
Other
January 4, 2022
