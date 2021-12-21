Warren D. Rodgers, 89, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at CHI Heath St. Francis Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be Father Joseph Kadapryil. Entombment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, with a Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.